Chad Johnson & Terrell Owens Claim They Once Had 12-Hour Orgy With Over 17 Women

Former NFL stars Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens have apparently shared some wild sexual exploits together over the years. During a recent live stream, Ochocinco and TO actually reminisced about a time they claimed they both shared more than a few women between them during an impromptu trip to the Dominican Republic.

“Remember that time we was in the DR with them women—we had a lil orgy,” Ochocinco started off. “Aw yeah, I had the big girl,” Owens replied in a clip shared on social media by TNT. “I had to take one for the team…big girls need love too!”

Ochocinco continued divulging the vulgar details of the encounter, while also engaging in a back-and-forth with TO in an effort to determine exactly how many suitors were involved in the sultry exchange of flesh.

“We went through about 17 women in, what, 12 hours,” Ochocinco asked TO, to which her replied, “Was it 17?” TO continued, “My mind ain’t good dog…17? Man I thought it was about 12.” TO added, “I was done after about two or three! I had to recuperate, I had to recover, dog!”

Even though none of this has been confirmed, it isn’t that hard to believe these two may have linked up for an indulgent excursion given the fact that they had previously played together on the Bengals’ stacked roster in 2010.

Check out the insane clip below.