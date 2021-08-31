Charlamagne Tha God Hates The ‘Donda’ Album

Charlamagne Tha God is not a fan of Kanye West. On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, the longtime radio host roasted the rapper’s latest offering, Donda. “Upon first listen, it was lackluster for me upon first listen,” Charlamagne Tha God said, seeming to repeat himself. “It’s an hour and 49 minutes long. So […]

DJ Envy, another co-host of The Breakfast Club, also took exception to Donda. “This is the reason I haven’t listened to the album and I don’t necessarily want to listen to the album,” he explained. “I just don’t like the way he treats people and I think he’s a clown. Clown, like a circus clown with the stupid jacket and big shoes. Clown.”

Charlamagne Tha God, however, did say he liked a few of the tracks on the album. He had nothing but good things to say about “Keep My Spirit Alive” and “Jesus Lord.”

You can listen to the whole episode of The Breakfast Club, which features the co-hosts roasting the album, below.