Charleston White Goes On Gun-Toting Rant Against J. Prince

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Charleston White goes nuts on J. Prince and shows off all his guns to prove he’s ready for war with anybody.

I am probably getting soft. Charleston White went insane over the weekend and I almost didn’t write about it. So, a lot has been going on with these two, but it’s mostly been Whitey doing the talking. What had happened was C. White was supposed to have a show in Houston over this past weekend and the word on the street is that J. Prince had it canceled. My dude went off.

First of all, he denied his comedy show (yes, comedy!) was canceled by the Rap-A-Lot founder. Well, he went off over that and tagged the HPD (Houston Police Dept.) and others. What did happen was he was removed off of an event that was called Parent’s Against Predators. I’m thinking this is what took him over the edge.

Suddenly, he pops up online yelling about how many guns he has and how he can even go to war with the cops. Just take a look at this!

I have a prediction:

This won’t end well.