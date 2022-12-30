Charleston White Is Happy To See Young Thug’s Crew Fold Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Charleston White is outspoken, but has he gone too far getting pleasure from Thugger’s downfall?

We really do make just about anybody famous these days. I mean, its not like white people care about Charleston White, but it sure seems to me that he is more of a pariah to the culture than a person that cares about young Black men!

Anyway, he recently got on a blog and rejoiced that Young Thug’s people are indeed falling like toy soldiers. Thugger is not. He is going to go to trial and take it to the end. But, the way his people are looking, this is not going to end well.

But, celebrating? I think that is silly. I think it is better to see the sadness in the mayhem. These people were not born to end in RICO. That’s a tragedy! This only means that somewhere along the way, the system failed. That does not really mean American systems, it could be the community systems. ANYWAY, check out what Charlie Boy had to say and tell me what you think.

Tick said so much, he didn’t leave anything to the imagination.