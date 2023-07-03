Charleston White Slams Jalen Green & Josh Christopher’s Viral Risqué Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“That’s how the Devil will f### you!” – Charleston White

Charleston White is slamming Jalen Green and Josh Christopher’s recent NSFW video. The dogmatic social media personality had much to say about the video and its salacious content. Green was still in high school when the video was originally recorded, but that didn’t quell White’s disgust.

“That n###a Jalen Green needs to be banned from the NBA,” C Dub said. Next, he brought up both the potential of a fine and Satan. That’s right, he didn’t hold back.

The ‘Hood analyst then spoke about the other person, Josh Christopher. “And, that n#### laid there with his legs open, letting that other n#### d####### him,” he candidly commented.

Both individuals turned out to be accomplished professional basketball players. But White apparently doesn’t care. White then made a stark suggestion. “Trade that muthaf##ka right now; just get him out the league!”

Here’s the ironic part; Christopher also used to play for the Houston Rockets. Thus far, Green hasn’t publicly responded to this viral encounter. But the comedian isn’t amused by their friendly encounter.