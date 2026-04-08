Chilli’s Controversy Just Passed A Big Loyalty Test For TLC

A promoter considered taking TLC off their upcoming tour with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, but there’s more to the chatter in these streets.

The tea is piping hot, and we are not turning down the temperature. Did I just say the tea is hot? Sorry for that. Get in here!

By now you’ve heard — TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue are moving forward with their highly anticipated “It’s Iconic” tour this summer, and the ladies are standing firm. As they should. These are legends. These are icons. Chilli might be MAGA.

Federal Election Commission records don’t lie, and they showed us that Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas made multiple donations — totaling nearly $1,000 (not a lot of bread) — to Trump-affiliated fundraising channels throughout the 2024 election cycle. Then the internet flagged a repost on Chilli’s social media pushing a right-wing conspiracy theory about former First Lady Michelle Obama. The post was quietly deleted, but the internet never forgets.

Today, I am trying to take a lighter approach to all of this. I recently saw a picture of T-Boz and Chilli, and they looked genuinely sad. It actually made me pause for a second. I did not expect to feel that way. Look at this pic:

Now let me be clear. Donald Trump remains one of the most polarizing political figures in modern and old American history. Let me fix that – all history. And anybody publicly connected to his movement is going to face the hounds. That is just the reality. At the same time, I do think sometimes the public reaction can become permanent?

For example, Chrisette Michele is still dealing with backlash years after performing at Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Her career never recovered from that moment. So when I looked at that recent photo of TLC, I could not help but wonder how much this current controversy is weighing on them personally. Before I move on with my views, let me get to the rumor.

Word is that at one point the promoter of the tour explored the possibility of replacing TLC altogether because of the controversy. According to what I am hearing, that idea was quickly rejected.

If true, it sounds like a classic business versus loyalty situation.

From a promoter’s standpoint, everything is about ticket sales, brand partnerships and great financial risk. With it feeling like there are boycotts from all sides, he/she is likely worried. From the artist side, this is about solidarity and protecting their legacy together. TLC has been through too much historically, including the loss of Left Eye in 2002, to suddenly fracture over politics. Right? I don’t know. Tell me what you think in the comments.

It would have looked terrible if they had pushed Chilli aside during a difficult moment. That could have created an even bigger backlash about loyalty.

So for now, the show goes on.

Will people who already bought their tickets show up and act right? Will there be a section of the crowd ready to boo Chilli at her own concert? Will the energy in those arenas be celebratory or conflicted? All of it is on the table.

And then there’s the conversation that keeps circling back — the double standard. Black men who have cozied up to Trump, performed at his events, or flashed their proximity to power have largely gotten a pass or faced far less sustained outrage. The math is not mathing equally, and people are noticing. But there’s always nuance.

The difference with Chilli — and this is the part that stings for so many fans — is the element of surprise. TLC built their entire legacy on empowering Black women. Waterfalls. No Scrubs. Unpretty. These songs were anthems. The betrayal people feel isn’t just political, it’s deeply personal. It’s not the same as a rapper who’s been problematic since day one suddenly showing his full hand. This is a blindside. You cannot prepare for betrayal.

What happens next is anyone’s guess. If those concerts go sideways, social media will feast. If Chilli walks out on that stage and owns the transgression, it could be its own kind of powerful moment.

Either way, we’re all going to be watching.

Stay tuned.