China Mac Wants To Fight Gangsta AD Over Cooking Show!

This is the first rap beef to break out over a cooking show! But China Mac and Gangster AD have a problem that may ended in fisticuffs!

China Mac is known to be a hardcore rapper from the mean streets of NYC, but he has changed course in his career. But old habits are hard to break. He wants to beat up Gangsta AD. I think this is the first time that a rap beef has broken out over a cooking show. That’s right. A cooking show.

China Mac had/has a cooking show. And he claims that a fella named AD stole his cooking ID. So, now he wants to beat that a$$ man to man. I do not know much about AD, but he is on the show No Jumper. I guess he is gang related too.

So, here is the show and this particular episode features CRIP MAC! Mac to Mac with Soul Food!

On Hood!

Anyway that was back in August 2021. Real entertaining content.

Here’s China Mac’s most recent vid inviting him to the fade.

And here is the summary vid with ADs point of view and others.

I see China Mac going all out with this, but he should move strategic too. I hope this does not devolve into anything gang related. “Fair ones” don’t really exist.