Chris Brown and Rihanna Are “Still Very Close” – But How?

We all remember the crazy mess that came in the form of domestic violence. Chris Brown and RiRi harkened back to the days of Ike and Tina Turner in terms of infamous domestic violence.
Chris Brown and Rihanna shook up the world but now there’s really nothing to talk about… Until now! I never thought of this put the word on the street is that Chris Brown and Rihanna are actually very close friends. Do we know that they’re close friends, because Joyner Lucas – the rapper that has the most topics in his songs- has stated as such? Joyner Lucas apparently is in good standing with both of them and made the startling revelation in the comments of the post. He told this a fan! It really would’ve been dope if he had told it to me in an interview and we could actually chop it up. At any rate, here’s the information that he revealed to the public!
Do you think it’s possible that Chris Brown and Rihanna could end up getting back together? Rihanna has recently been made single after she broke up with her billionaire boyfriend. Meanwhile, her fancy clothing line is exploding all over the place with models galore! Chris Brown, on the other hand, is relatively quiet in my world but I would assume that he has matured greatly. He seems to be doing really well on the artistic tip and when I say artistic I mean visual arts. He is a really, really dope artist. I am not sure what the future holds, but I am not sure I would be upset if Chris Brown and Rihanna got back together. I already know that the fan base of Rihanna is very upset at the fact that she is allegedly very cool with her former abuser. But, we know that there is much more to that story and it has never really been made public. And I think, that is essentially why they are still in communication.