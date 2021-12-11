Chris Brown Expecting Child With Model Diamond Brown?

Was it was a sneaky link slip? Or, was it a decision made out of a rock solid relationship? Chris Brown is supposedly expecting his third child.

Chris Brown is allegedly expecting his third child. Diamond Brown is supposedly carrying Brown’s son. Previously, the stunning model has been “sexually linked to Chris Brown,” as reported by the Jasmine Brand.

To add context to these claims, the gossips rag contends, “Chris has been spotted with this model a few times by the paparazzi.” This is when the “Loyal” singer allegedly gets terribly messy. “He even was seen under her photos flirting and liking pictures the day his second baby mother ‘Ammika Harris’ announced her pregnancy back in 2019,” so says the Jasmine Brand.

Thus far, Diamond’s pregnancy is progressing well. Since September, the stunning model has been chronicling her journey. Photographic memories capture time. From the first kicks to the final trimester Diamond is radiating beauty.

So far, the “Undecided” singer has fathered two children. His eldest daughter, Royalty, was born in 2014. While, back in 2019 he welcomed his son, Aeko Catori.

To date, Brown has yet to address this issue. The rumor will be settled with a paternity test. Then congratulations may be in order for both Chris and Diamond Brown!