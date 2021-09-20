Chris Rock Tests Positive For COVID-19: ‘Trust Me, You Don’t Want This’

Chris Rock has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet posted earlier today, the veteran comedian announced his diagnosis.

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID,” he wrote. “Trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Chris Rock previously said that he was already vaccinated against COVID-19. However, according to CNN, Rock’s diagnosis is considered a “breakthrough” case.

“People who are fully vaccinated can still get Covid-19 — these are called breakthrough cases — but being immunized greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization or death, health experts say,” they said. “In fact, people who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 were 11 times more likely to die of the disease and 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with the disease, a study published earlier this month by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.”

Chris Rock also said that he took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which isn’t as effective as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. However, he also said that he used his celebrity status to “cut the line” and get the vaccine before everyone else.

We sincerely hope that Chris gets well soon — and that his case of COVID is a mild one that requires little, if any, downtime for him.