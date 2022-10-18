Chrisean Rock Adds Another Blueface Tat To Her Body

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock gets yet another way to show her love (or obsession) of Blueface.

She definitely has outdone herself, which is pretty hard to do at this point. I have to give her credit. She is committed to flagrantly fouling herself. That, my friends, is beyond crazy. As you should know, Chrisean Rock is basically Blueface’s bottom chick. Sometimes they are on and other times they are off. But they are always “something. This time, Chrisean manages to find a way to get our attention in the midst of all of this Kanye Mania.

She got dude on her false tooth. That’s relationship goals!