Chrisean Rock And Blueface – Is This The End? Some are hoping it all comes crashing down, but many say “NO WAY!”

Blueface.

Chrisean Rock.

Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock are over. At least that’s what she’s saying right now. The most toxic relationship in the history of Hip-Hop relationships might just be coming to an end. Rock revealed last night that she almost got locked up because she found out that Blueface was cheating on her again. She jumped on Instagram live and let it be known that she is now single.

Y’all can have him . ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough 🗣🚶🏽‍♀️ — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2022

She actually took his phone call on IG live and wanted to see if anybody would call him. Nobody did call while she took his phone though. Anyway, she said that she broke all types of things in their hotel room, including the television and window, forcing him to go to another hotel completely. The mother of his two children seems to be the main person in question that Chrisean has issues with. However, there is a picture of another woman and that seem to be the breaking point for her. She basically said, “You can have him.“ I don’t necessarily believe her, but that’s what it is right now.

Now, Blueface is saying a slightly different tune. He saying that he’s never been single and actually always keeps a couple of girls. So, he really doesn’t care about her like that. Anyway, I do hope this is over, because he beat up her father and she was beating him up and they were fighting each other. It’s crazy!

ANYWAY, as time went on, she started to change her position slightly. She basically maintained her single life stance, but stated that she and he were partners-in-money. Check it out.

I’m his best friend n bread winner till death do us part — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 3, 2022

It’s not that we are a couple it’s we are great partners wen it come to money. I’m loyal to the ppl that’s present for me. I conditionally love blue. I’m just a Great ass friend with Great ass p#### n Got a great plan with a n#### dats da only thing that matters #Godsplan — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 3, 2022