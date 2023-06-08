Chrisean Rock Has Words For Blueface About Arrest!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock hopped on social media to talk about her ex, rapper Blueface! Here we go again!

So, the tumultuous pairing of Chrisean Rock and Blueface has run its course. Although, the romance has withered, these two are forever bound as co-parents. That being said, recently, Rock hopped on social media and had words for Blueface!

Thus far, the Baltimore baddie has been both celebrated and shunned for her candid personality. So, what exactly did she have to say concerning her former boo’s latest arrest?

Knuckles craccing, she hopped on social media and allowed her Twitter fingers to do the talking. Well, actually, the mom-to-be has never been known to bite her tongue; so, why start now? This most recent, social media interaction has racked up over 1.2M views.

As a matter-of-fact, this direct dialogue is showcasing the “Lit” artist’s maturation. In fact, the Baltimore Baddie is growing in countless ways. Rock remains steadfast and shared her perspective. So, in a nutshell the Ms. Malone contends that people are responsible for their own karma.

Moreover, regardless of the sordid and celebratory experiences she’s had with “Bussdown” Buddy, she wishes him no ill will. Check out her tweet:

“If he wanna go out his way to troll me n his unborn kid that’s his karma but if anything happen to that man idc how much bad he wished on me or s###### on me I don’t wish jail or death on anybody fr. Obviously I distant my self because nobody deserves to be treated like that.”

Chrisean Rock is radiant. Growth looks good on her!