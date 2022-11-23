Did You Know Chrisean Rock Was A Star Athlete?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

She could’ve been running with Sha’Carri Richardson and Olympic champions like Alyssa Felix. Instead, she’s usually drunk, running behind Blueface.

Before the colorful hair, Blueface tattoos, and long nails wrapped around Hennessy bottles, Chrisean Rock (Malone) was a track star. Notably, she was highlighted in Baltimore WBFF’s “Maryland Moment” segment in July 2020.

In the words of photojournalist Ben Worsley, “the college athlete overcame a lot of adversity to get to where she is now.”

Somehow where she is now leaves us wondering what the hell happened to that girl.

Affectionately known as “Seany,” the Baltimore native is the 11th born of her parent’s 12 children. She recalls growing up in cramped spaces all across Baltimore City as her dad was in and out of jail most of her life.

Her mother worked to support the family before struggling with drug addiction. What started as a temporary situation became nine years of homelessness.

But Chrisean’s talent helped her escape a harsh reality. With the continued support of friends and coaches, she eventually found peace within the lines of the track at Santa Monica College in California.

Her older sister Tesehki Malone spoke highly of her little sis saying, “Chrisean on the track is a beast.”

You can tell Chrisean is a fierce competitor and her fiery attitude stems from a difficult life.

However, if her talent propelled her to be among the best in conference races during college while also winning $10,000 playing Ultimate Tag, why can’t she leave Blueface behind?

[via]