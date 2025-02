Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock clapped back at Soulja Boy after he took shots at Blueface, warning him to keep the same energy when he’s released.

Chrisean Rock is defending her man after Soulja Boy dissed Blueface, continuing their feud despite the MILF Music founder serving time behind bars.

Earlier this week, the “Crank That” hitmaker hopped on social media to pop off on the Los Angeles rapper.

“I heard you in jail getting raped in the booty,” Soulja Boy tweeted, tagging Blueface.

However, he wasn’t done, following up in an Instagram rant, targeting all his enemies.

“F### Blueface, he a b####,” Soulja Boy said around the four-minute mark of his rant. “That n#### in jail getting raped in the booty and n##### tatting playing on his face. Don’t never speak on me. “

He then slammed Blueface, alleging he checked himself into “protective custody,” after picking a fight with him.

“Broke ass n####,” he added. “You ain’t got enough money to fight a case or beat a case.”

Chrisean Rock Responds To Soulja Boy’s Claims Blueface Is Broke

Chrisean Rock, who recently exchanged vows with Blueface in a jailhouse call, fired back at Soulja Boy. She denied he was short on funds before warning him to keep the same energy when he’s released.

“I don’t really appreciate people keep on trying to play with my n#### while he locked up,” she stated. “That little Mexican fool on the phone popping it, lying on cuz. Blueface don’t need for s### when he’s in jail, bro. He’s well taken care of because he didn’t go to jail broke.”

Rock continued, warning Soulja Boy to ” wait for [Blueface] to come home and have that same energy.”

She also questioned, “Where was this energy when Blueface said pull up at that liquor store.”

It appears Blueface’s manager, Wack 100, also caught wind of Soulja Boy’s remarks. He denied Blue was being pressed by other prisoners to get the face tattoos, insisting he was a willing participant. He also confirmed Blueface was housed with other inmates in general population and not in protective custody, like Soulja Boy claimed.