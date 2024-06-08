Chuck D Reacts To NBA Star Delonte West’s Arrest & Near-Fatal Overdose

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chuck D of legendary Hip-Hop group Public Enemy is speaking out in support of LeBron James’ former teammate Delonte West following news of his arrest.

West’s mugshot began trending earlier this week, which proved to be almost more troubling than the news of his arrest once social media users began reacting and expressing concern for West’s appearance.

West was reportedly taken into custody after being found unresponsive by The Fairfax County Police Department. After he was given a single dose of Narcan, to no effect, he was rushed to a local hospital and given another dose and finally revived.

After being released from the hospital, he was transported to the Adult Detention Center, where he now languishes in custody. Chuck D expressed empathy for the troubled hooper in a message he shared on Twitter (X) in response to West’s mugshot following news of his arrest.

“He is always trying, Its hard as f###,” Chuck D wrote in part. “And drugs are a lifetime battle for many… this is why socially its a serious encounter to not be taking lightly…

“but the game seeks to exploit the green and the unstrong non stop. Legal and non legal its a battle for humans to fight off the barrage or regulate.”

He is always trying. Its hard as f###. And drugs are a lifetime battle for many… this is why socially its a serious encounter to not be taking lightly… but the game seeks to exploit the green and the unstrong non stop. Legal and non legal its a battle for humans to fight off… — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 6, 2024

Chuck D has long been committed to advocating for drug-free environments and uplifting communities through his activism. A staunch proponent of positive change, Chuck D has tirelessly worked to steer the youth away from substance abuse and toward constructive opportunities. Through his establishment of the Hip-Hop Foundation for Excellence, he has created scholarship programs aimed at empowering young individuals from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue higher education and careers in the arts.

Additionally, Chuck D has been instrumental in launching community-based programs that provide mentorship and resources to at-risk youth, promoting healthy lifestyles and educational attainment. His initiatives, such as the “Youth in Action” campaign, focus on fostering safe, drug-free spaces where young people can thrive and build brighter futures.

