Ciara Explains How Future Made Her “Love On” Herself!

Ciara learned some life lessons after leaving Future. Perhaps the most valuable lesson was learning to love herself more.

The “Body Party” songstress graced the cover of the November issue of Women’s Health magazine. During her interview with WH she opened up about her tumultuous time with her ex-fiance and baby’s father.

Although the Atlanta natives morphed into Hip-Hop and R&B’s favorite couple, Future’s toxic ways were too much to bear. Three months after the birth of their son Future Zahir they split in 2014.

Stepping into motherhood forced her to take an honest look at where her life was and the needs of her growing family. “I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself,” said Cici.

Russell Wilson certainly helped make the transition into self-love when they began dating in 2015. They eventually married in 2016. Still, she kept her focus internal and found strength in exercising, adjusting her diet, and diving deep into her entrepreneurial endeavors.

“When I put more focus on me, I felt like I grew into another level of womanhood,” she said.

Despite the growing pains that come with maturing in life, energy doesn’t lie. By changing her perspective, she was able to take control of her life. The singer earned the master rights to her music in 2019. Subsequently establishing Beauty Mark Entertainment later that year.

Now a mother of three, self-love sounds like a simple concept, in truth, it’s a daily journey filled with endless complexities.

Cici encourages all people to find what brings them release. Find what brings you joy. “Go to that,” she said.

