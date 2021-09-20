Which One of the City Girls is Allegedly PREGNANT?!

The streets are talking, and the word is, one of the City Girls is allegedly pregnant.

An eagle-eyed fan recently spotted JT sporting a motion-sickness bracelet in one of her Instagram Live broadcasts. You can check out the evidence below.

Later that same day, the Neighborhood Talk reported that JT was spotted with what looked like a “baby bump” onstage during a live performance. Check out their evidence below.

While some fans are excited about the prospect of the City Girls adding a City Baby to the lineup, some celebrities are calling shenanigans.

“I look like that every time I eat Chipotle. Stop playin’,” commented celebrity matchmaker Devyn Simone.

“Now what if she Juss Bloated?” commented Instagram model K. Goddess. “Pls let ppl reveal their own pregnancy especially if it’s their 1st.”

So far, neither of the City Girls have issued a comment about JT’s alleged pregnancy status. Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if JT starts cussin’ everyone out for speculating about her uterus.

On the other hand, she just might take to IG to sport yet another “food baby” just to keep the Internet streets talkin’.

Either way, if she is expecting a baby, congratulations are in order.