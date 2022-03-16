Coi LeRay Blesses The Parched With Seductive Thirst Traps

Fame is not for the faint of heart. However, Coi LeRay continues to put in work. As a matter of fact, to get ready for upcoming single, she blesses the parched with a seductive thirst trap.

Earlier this week, the “Anxiety” artist announced how she is enjoying absolute success. Already, she has successfully earned a coveted feature. Needless to say, the Queen of Rap — Nicki Minaj — anoints the forthcoming track, “Blick Blick.”

“TRENDSETTERS LOADING…..🌎🆑🔥🔥🔥😈😈😈😈💫💫🆑💖💖💖 My new single “Blick Blick” w| The QUEEN @Nickiminaj 👑 drops this FRIDAY 3/18 💖😈🆑❤️‍🔥💫🤾🏽🏁 Click The PRE-SAVE Link In My Bio ⏳,” shares the excited emerging entertainer.

So, to ease the wait, the “No More Parties” spitter openly displays her natural beauty. Lovely and lean, the body confident woman flaunts her physique. Two strategically placed butterflies emphasize her bosom.

Of course, the accompanying caption refers to the anticipated release. “I have a surprise tmrw that you don’t want to miss 😈🌎❤️‍🔥👀🎶🥳,” writes the former video vixen. Perhaps, her former artistic endeavors, have beautifully prepared her for the titillating photographs.

Ultimately, Coi LeRay is ready for the future. Generally speaking, her ability to stay adaptable coupled with her organic talents makes her compelling to the public. Hopefully, her upcoming release will resonate as well as her other contributions.

Above all, remember that “Blick Blick” drops on March 18.