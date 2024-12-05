Comic Andrew Schulz Tries To Shade Kendrick Lamar, But Fails

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Looks like a new beef for Kendrick Lamar.

Let me at ’em!

On the intro track of Kendrick Lamar’s album GNX, “Wacced Out Murals,” the rapper took aim at several individuals, most notably white comedians.

In a pointed line, he declared, “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law.”

The lyric sparked controversy, with white comedians like Gary Owen voicing their objections, but why? They need to stay in their lane and let it go. Social media users think the line was directed at Andrew Schulz. This dude who had come under fire earlier this year for making controversial jokes about Black women on his podcast, “Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh.”

During the episode in question, Schulz was joined by James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu of the “Shxtsngigs” podcast. WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? Both Duncan and Dawodu laughed at Schulz’s comments and were judged accordingly. They are Black British podcasters and said “Shorrrrry.” But the white guy is standing firm. You know how this goes.

Schulz quipped, “Nobody has respected women more, through art, than rappers. So I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, ‘Yo y’all need to switch that s**t up.’ How dare y’all keep saying your wives are annoying?” And it did not stop there.

Schulz mockingly rapped stereotypical lyrics historically found in Hip-Hop songs, “B####s ain’t nothing but h#s and t#####s, I beat my b####h with a stick.” Dummy could have easily quoted LL Cool J’s “I Need Love,” but he’s a clown.

I hope they slide. LOL!