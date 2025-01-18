Cops Almost Raided Busta Rhymes’s Listening Session—But Why?

The cops wanted to disrupt Busta’s good time, but that was averted by some fine Black women!

Busta Rhymes is back with a brand-new project. I encourage everyone to check out his latest work of art. Earlier this week, the Dungeon Dragon held an exclusive listening session, and it was a who’s who of industry insiders, musicians, journalists and influencers in attendance. Interestingly, this event took place at Quad Studios in New York City, the same building where 2Pac was infamously shot.

But on this night, Quad was on the map for a completely different reason. Let’s break it down. Throughout the night, the vibe was all about the music. Busta was adamant that everyone give their full attention to the album. Repeatedly, he paused the music to ensure conversations stopped and ears tuned in. He made it clear: people were there to listen. A couple of his friends got it, too.

During the event, Busta Rhymes showed major love and respect to icons like Sway, Datwon Thomas and Grandmaster Caz. He also gave some shoutouts to members of his team.

Now, here’s where things took an unexpected turn. As the event was winding down and people began to leave, the cops showed up. Upstairs, the music was still playing and folks were enjoying the vibe. But outside? There was a scary police presence of roughly 20 officers. The way they showed up, you’d think something far more dramatic was happening. The protective team around Bus-A-Bus took action.

Downstairs, some bold women took it upon themselves to intercept the officers and prevent them from heading upstairs. I’m not even sure if Busta was aware of what was happening at the time, but these ladies were working hard to de-escalate the situation. Fortunately, one of them managed to reason with the officers, convincing them to stand down. It was a tense moment, but a potential disaster was averted.

As for why the cops were there? That part remains unclear, and I don’t want to spread misinformation. There are plenty of rumors floating around in the media, but I’ll leave the speculation to them. From what I gather, one officer may have gone upstairs, but it didn’t lead to anything significant.

Anyway, here’s a video showing the scene after everything settled down. Enjoy, and don’t forget to give Busta’s new album a spin.