Nicki Minaj Shoves And Womanhandles Barbs, UK Cops Cancel Meet-N-Greet

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj tried to get and greet with her fans, but the swell of humans was too much. The UK cops NOR Nicki could calm the Barbs down.

YOOOOOOOOOO!

Nicki Minaj is a G.

Nicki Minaj. That’s right!

Nicki Minaj still has a rabid fanbase. And they are still the Barbs. But when they are in the midst of the queen, they are out of control. Just like online. And so, when she was out in the UK, surrounded by security, they didn’t know how to act!

They were tripping out and Nicki had to handle her business in a physical way. Now, this is not assault. So we are not insinuating that it is. However, she is cool with her fans in a way that shows love and respect. So when she puts her hands on a male Barb doing the duck lips thing, he understands that it is coming from a place of love. And, actually is honored to be touched by the queen.

Look at this dude:

As far as why Nikki was even over there in the UK, that’s another story. Niki was there for a fan meet and greet after tearing up the wireless festival out there in the UK. And the fans were wowed, hundreds of them filled the streets. It was a crazy site! The social media posts were off the hook. More importantly, it really seem to energize Nikki in a way that shows her viability as a star.

Seriously, look at this!

Unfortunately, the mayhem prevented her from actually making it to the meet-n-greet! The cops shut it down like BLM shuts down streets.

🚨| UPDATE: The Uk police announced that @NICKIMINAJ will no longer be arriving back to the event! pic.twitter.com/UpJG4IIUWk — Nicki Minaj Access 🦄 (@AccessMinajj) July 11, 2022