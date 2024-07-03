Could Central Cee & Ice Spice Be Rap Game‘s Next “Lamborghini Lovers”—Or Is It Just A Collab?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice and Central Cee have the work week rumor mill churning with a torrential downpour of whispers that they are rap’s next sizzling romance! The speculation kicked off today when the duo shared eerily similar posts on social media, both showing the dashboard of a Lamborghini Urus cruising through the heart of South London. […]

Ice Spice and Central Cee have the work week rumor mill churning with a torrential downpour of whispers that they are rap’s next sizzling romance!

The speculation kicked off today when the duo shared eerily similar posts on social media, both showing the dashboard of a Lamborghini Urus cruising through the heart of South London. Coincidence?

Probably not, even though Central Cee did rap about indulging himself in some relations with Doja Cat—to which she obliged! No matter the case, the pair’s identical snapshots have sent fans into a frenzy, with many convinced that the rising rap stars were riding together in the luxurious SUV somewhere across the pond.

“I’ll whoop ice spice ass with one hand behind my back for central cee stop playing,” a Twitter user responded with outrage to the idea the pair may be involved.

I’ll whoop ice spice ass with one hand behind my back for central cee stop playing — kiara ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kiaralizzz) July 3, 2024

However, others speculate the entire thing may be a promotional tactic for Ice Spice’s upcoming debut album Y2K. In fact, several Twitter users were theorizing that the pair were together simply to shoot the video for their presumed collaboration that will appear on the album.

No matter the case, Ice Spice and Central Cee have been fueling the flames of gossip for months now. They first turned heads with their playful banter on Instagram, where they frequently like and comment on each other’s posts. And let’s not forget that cozy backstage photo at the Wireless Festival where they seemed closer than ever. It seems like wherever there’s a red carpet, these two are just a whisper away from each other.

This isn’t the first time Ice Spice has been linked to another high-profile artist. Ice Spice was previously rumored to be involved with Brooklyn rapper Dusty Locane, but the sparks seemed to fizzle out earlier this year. Not to mention it appears Ice Spice could be getting some attention from Druski, who literally attempted to dance his way into her heart during her performance at the 2024 BET Awards.

Central Cee, on the other hand, has been notoriously tight-lipped about his love life, though he was rumored to have had a fling with model Liyah Mai. Could these two be turning the page on their past romances for a new chapter together? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure, their sneaky link rendezvous has everyone on high alert for more clues about their potential Lamborghini love story.

Check out Ceez and Ice Spice vibing in the clip below.