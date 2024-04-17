Could EST Gee Be A Better Narrator Than Morgan Freeman? James Harden Thinks So

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

James Harden has been working on a film throughout the final push of the NBA’s regular season and elected to rope Yo Gotti’s CMG signee EST Gee into the production for a Morgan Freeman-facing role.

The short film, which doubles as a documentary, was filmed at Harden’s former high school in Lakewood, California. The doc plays off of the villain tropes and narratives that the Los Angeles Clipper’s star has taken on since forcing his way out of both the Houston Rockets franchise and Philadelphia 76ers just seasons ago amid internal woes. The doc itself is entitled UNO, an acronym that stands for “Under No One.” As a result, EST Gee assumes the role of narrating the film, presumably because Freeman was already tied up with another voiceover gig, or simply for aesthetic purposes.

I mean, in more ways than one, it kind of make sense Harden enlisted the “Thump S##t” rapper for his voice over talents, considering EST Gee has labeled himself the equivalent of the rap game’s “Super Villain.” Freeman’s angelic, almost deity-like vocal timbre would’ve completely thrown off the whole, “Who’s really the villain” vibe. Plus, Metro Boomin did recruit Freeman to be the narrator of his “Heroes & Villians” short film last year, so obviously Harden had to go against the grain simply because that’s what he does.

Apart from serving as mainly a promo for his Harden Vol. 8 signature shoe with adidas, the doc gives a glimpse into the California native’s meticulous training routine as well as his charitable efforts for the youth of Artesia High. Harden shared the doc in a tweet in which he wrote, “All Day I Dream About Shinin #UNO.”

All Day I Dream About Shinin #Uno pic.twitter.com/VPFgpe7nb7 — James Harden (@JHarden13) April 16, 2024

Based on the fact James Harden had to get EST Gee into the studio to do the voiceover, it wouldn’t be surprising if some music was to follow. In case you forgot, Harden has an executive producer credit under his belt for Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s 2021 collaborative project, The Voice of the Heroes.

Check out the full UNO documentary above.