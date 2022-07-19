Could Jay Electronica Be Going To Griselda Records?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn is the the super plug and he recently made the revelation that Jay Electronic may be coming to Griselda Records. Check the video here.

Last night, The Fly God Westside Gunn must’ve been in a great mood. The Griselda Records CEO hit s with some great news. He revealed that he might be signing Jay Electronica to his record label. He didn’t give a whole lotta details, but he did suggest strongly that the New Orleans rap maestro might be finding a new home for his recordings.

Jay Electronica‘s last album – A Written Testimony (شهادة مكتوبة) – with Jay-Z proved to be a game changer, garnering it a Grammy nomination. While he didn’t take the win (it was Nas’s time), he certainly left an indelible mark on the culture. Similarly, I believe that our union with Griselda Records could produce even more fruit. I say that because these guys are on the pulse of modern day super lyricism. There aren’t a lot of people out here now that can compete.

Jay Electronica needs some body to help him get his traction and footing back. I think that could very well be Westside and Griselda. Imagine this guy and his eccentricities rapping with the likes of Conway, West and Benny the Butcher. And, Westsidegunn brings his artsy side to the conversation. On top of that, I believe they could actually help Jay Electronica make more money. This would include things like merchandise and touring.

Bake all of that into the music, and you have a winning proposition. I approve of this partnership! Hopefully I make it happen by the end of the year so that we can round this thing out real nice. 2022 has been a great year for the culture overall.

Here’s the new Westside Gunn album.

By the way, there’s no beef with Jay-Z, because they are all managed by Roc Nation!