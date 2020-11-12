Could Nick Cannon Return to Wild N Out?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Nick Cannon might be coming back to Wild N Out, the ling running show that he made “wildly” successful for Viacom! We don’t know for sure because obviously, Nick had a big hiccup and the Jewish community came at him with a vengeance, for what many people called anti-Semitic comments. Nick has continued to move forward in his life and career doing interviews for Cannon‘s Class and other things. Basically, he continues to be Nick Cannon. But I believe some of the moves he’s made have helped heal the rift or perceived rift between African Americans and the Jewish community. He has impressed Chris McCarthy, the president of ViacomCBS Entertainment, and that may just get him back on Wild N Out, dawg! The only thing I’m thinking is that Nick needs to get some ownership in the brand before he returns. As we all know, he made that show and it flourished for a great many years. On the flip, we see it has done nothing since he left. His comrades have remained loyal to him. He brought most of them to the party! And then when there was a personal, and even perhaps business squabble, Nick was ousted like yesterday’s garbage. F DAT! We know Nick Cannon is nobody’s garbage! He’s a whole king out here! So I think it’s important that he get respect especially if they are willing to take him back. Because he is not coming from a weak point of view: he is coming as an asset to the greater community AND the business community.
Here’s what Chris McCarthy told Variety about his friend Nick Cannon.
“We continue to follow Nick’s journey and I’m impressed by how he’s owned his mistakes. He’s been an extended part of our family for almost 20 years and a personal friend of mine for almost half that. He’s leading by example, apologized and trying to learn to understand and help others do the same. That’s the kind of partner we want to work with.”