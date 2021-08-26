Cuban Linx Presents Paperwork On Fat Joe?

Cuban Link claims that Fat Joe is a whole rat out in these streets. What do you think of this?!

Fat Joe and Cuban Linx have no love between them, whatsoever.

However, they do have Big Pun. Check this out before I get into the horrific details.

As I stated, Joe and Cuban are not cool at all, but what has recently transpired will forever have them at odds. Star broke the “news” and Cuban reposted it.

“Fat joe exposed on snitching charges .. big shout out to star for reporting the truth and keeping it 💯 percent across the board!!! Now you might understand why I couldn’t get along with that animal but I guess let’s wait for the authenticity of this here paperwork..but like I said I’m just gonna sit back and watch the pale beluga whale get Brought in to shore by the rest of the fisherman!! 🙅🏽‍♂️😎💯 @troitorain“

Now…what?

As I said before, I tend to leave all the street stuff to the experts. I am not one to poke my nose in places it does not belong. On top of that, we have a situation where Cuban and Star (the infamous radio host) have presented a case that PERHAPS the one and only Fat Joe is one that cooperated with the authorities. NOW…we law-abiding citizens are not in question. We are square. We don’t do crimes, we don’t have razors under the tongue and we have never sold drugs. We are “allowed” to talk to cops and are not considered snitches. Unlike, say 6ix9ine, we did not turn our friends in to save our skin. Soooooooo………..what do YOU ALL think of this?

Joseph Antonio Cartegena allegedly told the fuzz he was a crack dealer in The Bronx and then fingered another man that committed a murder as a solid for another crew. Needless to say, this is a bad look. According to Star’s report, Joe also revealed who conceived the plan of murder! This is some serious S###! Now, on top of all that, Fat Joe is considered one of the most respected guys in Hip-Hop! He recently had a birthday party that had everybody there! I wish I was there!

How will this impact Fat Joe’s street cred? Does it matter? Is it even true? Will Fat Joe respond? Well, this is NUTS! STILL in this era of photoshop and capping…could it all be a fraud!?!