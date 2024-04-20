Curren$y Gaining On Master P As NOLA Top Entrepreneur With New THC Soda?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Curren$y continues to elevate his game this 420, and each one that follows.

Just in time for 4/20, Curren$y has released a fizzy, flavorful trip into the stratosphere of refreshments, which could give him the edge over New Orleans’ food industry hometown hero.

Curren$y, in cahoots with Crescent Canna, has unveiled the all-new Jet Life THC Soda, “the ultimate THC-infused elixir.”

“It’s the highest level of refreshment,” Curren$y declared.

Crafted in the heart of New Orleans, Jet Life THC Soda draws inspiration from Spitta’s favorite O.G. strains and the nostalgic flavors of grape lemonade. Melding together top-tier, hemp-derived THC extract with vegan ingredients and all-natural flavors, the soda boasts a tantalizing blend of grape sweetness, lemony zest and the subtle allure of terpenes, all encapsulated within each can’s mighty 50 mg THC punch.

“It’s been a wild ride working alongside the Jet Life crew,” Joe Gerrity, Crescent Canna’s CEO, beamed. “Elevating cannabis beverages to Curren$y’s celestial standards is the ultimate honor for Crescent Canna.”

In addition to Jet Life THC Soda, the Jet Life THC Collection also boasts Jet Life Grape Lemonade THC Gummies, each packing a potent 8 mg THC per piece.

Expanding his empire beyond the studio, Curren$y established Jet Life Recordings in 2011 and Jet Life Apparel in 2012, in partnership with his longtime confidant Mousa Hamdan, propelling the brand into the stratosphere with high-profile collaborations alongside the New Orleans Pelicans, Reebok, and NASCAR.

With this latest venture, both Crescent Canna and Jet Life are poised to soar to new heights, ready to take the world by storm.

“We’re thrilled about our alliance with Crescent Canna,” enthuses Mousa Hamdan, Jet Life’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re about to reach cruising altitude!”

Additionally, Spitta’s Jet Life partnership with popular New Orleans restaurants We Dat’s elevates his push into the food industry even further. And in a sense, he’s getting up there with Master P, whose entrepreneurial journey in the food industry has been nothing short of remarkable.

Starting with Rap Snacks in the early 1990s, Master P revolutionized the snack game by featuring popular rap artists on the packaging. The move not only appealed to Hip-Hop fans but also showcased his keen understanding of branding and marketing.

Building on this success, Master P expanded his culinary empire with ventures like Uncle P’s rice and pancake mix, offering quality products at affordable prices. Through his relentless work ethic and business acumen, Master P has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with in the food industry, setting an inspiring example for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere. And now, Curren$y is taking the reins and doing the same for the generations beneath him. New Orleans, stand up!