DaBaby Posts First Message After Shooting Intruder!

DaBaby is back out and about after the shooting somebody! Check out his first social media post since the incident.

DaBaby is not to be played with! You know this guy is really about that life. So when somebody decides they wanna test him, he has shown time and time again that he is not the one. And that’s how he came in the game, if you remember. Well, I have to say I salute it.

If you’re going to walk the walk, be ready to talk the talk. And DaBaby has a megaphone. He has been confirmed as the shooter of an intruder that came into his residence. He did fire a nonlethal shot that hit the man in the leg.

After blasting the man, the rapper called 911. That 911 tape is now being distributed all over the Internet. The dude he shot is screaming like a chump!

This is pretty simple if you ask me. There may be more information, but it seems like the person wasn’t supposed to be in the rappers house. And therefore he was blasted.

Also, Baby is out in the world again and he posted his first social media post since the shooting. He seems pretty happy.