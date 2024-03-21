DaBaby’s Face Has Apparently Taken Georgia Smoke Shop By Storm

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DaBaby could quite possibly be one of the most resourceful artists in the game right now when it comes to branding and marketing. His recent encounter at a smoke shop is proof.

During one of DaBaby’s latest misadventures shared to his Instagram Story, the “Rockstar” rapper discovered his likeness has become a hot commodity in Decatur, Georgia. Upon stumbling into a random smoke shop, DaBaby discovered his face, and even cover artwork from albums such as his Baby On Baby LP plastered all over an assortment of products. From grinders to full-blown smoking kits, you name it, Baby’s face was on it.

“Hold on man, we gotta discuss this,” DaBaby said in part before adding, “Boy I need my percentage, you gotta give me one for free or something.”

One of the products, which features a sizeable wooden box packed with a grinder, rolling tray and more, was emblazoned with DaBaby’s face and valued at nearly $50.

The situation, which could’ve turned ugly quickly, actually appeared to veer more toward becoming a lucrative business opportunity for DaBaby, who eventually worked out a deal with the shop owner so they could continue selling the products.

“I need $4.99 every time y’all sell one, put $4.99 to the side for me,” he said before telling the camera “Come shop with my boys in Decatur, Georgia man, get one of these for your baby momma.”

Check out the hilarious post below.