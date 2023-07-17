Dad Goes Viral Faking Injury To See Son Get Drafted To NBA

Gerald Lundy, the dad of NBA hopeful Seth Lundy, totally pulled a fast one on his boss by faking an arm injury to score a day off work for his son’s NBA debut. The OG was “supposed” to be slaving away at his weak a$$ job on the big day of son Seth’s NBA Draft, but he wasn’t about to miss out on this momentous occasion. So, he came up with a plan and pretended his arm was all messed up. Sneaky, but it worked! LOL!

“I told my boss that I hurt my arm and couldn’t come in,” Gerald spilled to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I just knew I had to be there for my son.” And guess what? His little scheme paid off big time…kinda! Gerald watched his son get drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with his arm in a sling. He got his props for his dedication, and a video of his epic reaction to his son’s draft went viral on Twitter, racking up over a million views. The funny thing is his arms was flapping like nothing was wrong, because nothing was wrong!

A Black Father is being accused of faking an arm injury to get off work in order to see his son get drafted to the NBA and secure generational wealth! 🥹😅 we understand pops ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uLvoz3XFZN — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) July 15, 2023

I have nothing but respect for him to tell that bold face lie, go on TV knowing his boss is watching and express his undiluted adulation. I love it! This one of the best examples of going viral that I have ever seen. So pure. It also looks like his mother is on the other side so she’s in there too.

Now, let’s talk about Seth for a few. Hoping for his name to be called for the NBA Draft, Seth was surrounded by a bunch of other hoop hopefuls. You could see the mix of excitement and nerves on his young face! Countless hours of practice, dedication, and sacrifices brought him to this very moment and there’s his pops!

Then it happened: “The Atlanta Hawks select Seth Lundy from Penn State with the 46th overall pick in the NBA Draft.” The place erupted in applause, and Seth’s loved ones surrounded him, bursting with joy and pride. So now, Seth officially belongs to the Atlanta Hawks, starting from the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. This is a great story overall. He can rebound, defend, and bang down those coveted three-pointers.

We might see the birth of TWO stars, dad and son!