Damon Dash Says Drake Wanted To Buy Roc-A-Fella Shares While Speaking On Super Bowl Saga

Damon Dash appears to be stirring the pot pertaining to the beef between JAY-Z, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

During his recent interview as a part of an exclusive American Nu broadcast, Damon Dash spilled details on a potential power play by none other than Drizzy in response to Hov recruiting Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl Halftime show. According to Dash, the Canadian rapper attempted to purchase his one-third share in Roc-A-Fella Records.

“Drake hollered at me through DM and made an offer,” Dash said. “I’m not quite sure what happened, but I thought that he had got with Jay or something, but I don’t know.”

While discussing the matter, Dash made it clear that he found the timing of the offer particularly intriguing, especially given Kendrick Lamar’s rise to prominence, culminating in his headlining performance after emerging victorious in a high-profile rap beef with Drake. However, it should go without saying that Dash isn’t going to let an opportunity to hustle go to waste, which is likely part of the reason why he went on to bait Drake into following through with the purchase in order to carry out a plan.

“There’s never been a battle rap where the record becomes a hit, puts another artist in a very uncomfortable position, pause, and then they get to perform it at the Super Bowl,” he stated in part. “That’s ill. And I’m thinking, what would I do if I was Drake? And I’d be like, well, a Big W would be to come to the Super Bowl with one of these Roc-A-Fella chains.”

As Dash continued to stoke the flames of tension between JAY-Z and Drake, he threw in a cautionary note, suggesting that Drizzy’s offer may end up being far more lucrative than the bragging rights he get from owning the stakes and the hardware to match.

“But if you got it, I wouldn’t do it if you don’t got it.,” he said. “But if you want to own ‘Reasonable Doubt’… if we want to own a third of it, have a say at the board meeting for at least the next seven years and make money off of it, I would get these chains.”

In typical Damon Dash fashion, he wasn’t just thinking about cold hard cash but about the legacy. He teased that if a deal did go through, it wouldn’t just come with a Roc-A-Fella chain but also a pair of grillz. Last month, a New York judge delayed the auction for Dame Dash’s stake in Roc-A-Fella Records. The auction stemmed from Dash losing a lawsuit to director Josh Webber, resulting in a roughly $800,000 judgment. Following the August ruling from the judge, all parties have agreed to set a new minimum bid of $3 million for the stake.