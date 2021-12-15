DaniLeigh Flexes Her Petty Fires Subtle Shot at DaBaby!

DaniLeigh Flexes her petty and fires a subtle shot at DaBaby. An edited Instagram caption seemingly detail’s the singer’s disappointment.

Recently, DaniLeigh’s social media stunts alludes to DaBaby’s alleged lack of parental involvement. The emotionally-charged singer flexes her petty. She takes to Instagram and fires off a subtle shot at DaBaby.

To add necessary context, these two have not been getting along too well. A very public and rather tumultuous spat ended with DaniLeigh’s assault charges. Keep that in mind. Consequently, they are learning how to best co-parent their beautiful baby girl.

So now, the “Easy” chanteuse is using social media to take aim at the “Sticked Up” rapper. DL posts a candid photo. She smiles down at her joyful daughter. The accompanying caption reads, “Today, Doing it all alone, but it’s all good cause I love your love baby girl.”

Since then, the “Cravin” crooner has amended the caption. It now reads: “Today, I love your baby girl.” This seems to depict more emphasis on her child and less on her daughter’s dad.

Finally, as time continues to pass, hopefully DaniLeigh and DaBaby will build and sustain a pleasant co-parenting relationship.