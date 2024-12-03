Dave Blunts & Snoop Dogg Leave Internet In Shambles After “Juice WRLD Day” Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A 500-pound rapper and Snoop Dogg have words for each other.

Dave Blunts Claps Back at Snoop Dogg While Fans Worry Over Health!

The internet said, “Leave this alone,” but NAH…I am doubling down on spreading this around.

Dave Blunts is back in the headlines, but this time it’s not just for his music. This time, it’s for a performance that’s got fans raising red flags about his health. The rapper is tipping the scales at 500 pounds and it was all on display at the 4th Annual JUICE WRLD DAY in Chicago. They honored Juice WRLD, but left fans concerned. And then there is the criticism, but I am doubling down!

Davey went viral when he performed while seated and hooked up to an oxygen tank. First of all, he blasted Snoop Dogg for having some words, but Snoop reportedly had already apologized!

Snoop Dogg is never shy with his opinions, but Dave was NOT having it. From the couch on stage, he fired back:

“Chicago! Do y’all have a problem with me sitting down on this stage?”

Crowd cheered!

“Exactly—so get the f##k off my d##k, Snoop Dogg. I see the big dog talking. Snoop, you think you funny? You don’t know what it’s like to fight for your life every damn day.”

Now, all the fans were not riding with big homie.

Some supported Dave, but a lot of people were legit worried about his health. One high profile person said, “This is so sad to see🙏🏽 I pray he gets some help.😞💯.” Others said we, as media, should ignore it completely. “Stop giving this unnecessary attention everyone does not deserve it smh,” a lower profiled person said. At the show, somebody had extreme hate: “I couldn’t even enjoy myself at the show. The personal issues he’s dealing with are too much to digest.” I think they were being funny!

Dave addressed the crowd and, by default, social media.

“I got demons, and a tank to prove it. Don’t come for me when you’ve been blessed enough to be here that long; respect the struggle.”

Online, people were not giving with him. Comments like, “People around him need to tell him the truth. This is not a flex” and “His management just watched him get this big” populate the internet.

“Hospital Bed,” the song he performed, did not get him any favor either.

“Performing about taking drugs at a concert in memory of someone who died from it? Maybe I’m lost,” one fan wrote. Rest in peace, Juice World!

How he address these concerns remains to be seen. I won’t lie…this is my first time being made aware of Dave Blunts. So, all if this could work in his favor. What do think now that you know everything?

Click here to listen to many of his albums he’s dropped recently. Bro even had an album Bigger Than Ever…let me get out of here!