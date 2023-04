Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dave East tried to ride one of those electric scooters and took a couple of tumbles. He was a good sport about it. Watch here….lol

Dave East is known as a hardcore rapper….BUT…even hard rocks can take a stumble. Apparently Dave East, the Harlem Crip, has taken a liking to scooters. You know those scooters that are all over every city in America, but New York? Yep! He tried to ride them on several occasions and posted two of them. Check them out!

The commentary on this vid sucks but it has Dave falling again.

I am glad he is able to laugh at this stuff.