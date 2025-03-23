Daz Dillinger Gives Suge Knight Verbal Beatdown

Suge Knight has been talking a lot from behind the walls. He was quiet for a few, but now he is talking full blast now that he’s not coming home early. One of his former Death Row artists is responding to the some of his recent comments.

Daz Dillinger is pulling no punches! And no screwdrivers either! The recent smackdown aimed at Suge Knight is truly one for the ages. In an explosive new video, the Dogg Pound rapper laid into the former bully boss with a vengeance. Suge recently said that Tupac Shakur did some dastardly things to Daz and he had to come back on his a$$!

Daz made it crystal clear: “You said that Tupac and I had an issue, that he spit in my face three times. I wish a MF would spit in my face!” According to Daz, Tupac never disrespected him, and Suge was lying while “jacking off” in prison. But there was even more. Daz said he got all his monies from Suge by using a very long screw driver that he was going to put it in Suge jailhouse style, but while he was out in the world. He claims his DPG rap partner Kurupt was there too. There’s MORE…

Daz alleged Suge squandered between $300,000 and $400,000 on Daz’s ex-girlfriend. He admitted that he got to her, but he got to the money. “She came back to the table with me and gave me some of the money,” Daz bragged. I think this is where “B!tches Ain’t Sh!t” may have come from. But there was even more!

Daz clowned Suge for having “little legs” and being “big up top.” And there is even more. He got to the real of all realities. “You had $600 million, now you’re broke as a joke,” he said.

Dillinger wrapped with a challenge that made me laugh! “When you get out of jail, I will be waiting for you ’cause I want that one-on-one.”

Daz, he will be about 70 years old when he gets out of the bing. Now sure how old you will be, but we can say 60’s in a good guess. Anyway, we can pass on that hand-to-hand combat!

It just hit me, the gangsters are doing more talking than anybody.