Rap Legend Daz Dillinger Quits The Rap Game – “It Ain’t Fun Anymore”

Daz Dillinger says he is calling it quits after nearly 30 years of a career in rap.

An OG says goodbye.

Well people, all good things come to an end. And in Hip-Hop it, that is something that doesn’t happen often. Everybody knows there is a place somewhere to get money as an MC. However, a legend from the West Coast has reportedly called it quits.

Daz Dillinger, 1/2 of the Dogg Pound, has retired from Hip-Hop as of today. He has decided that enough is enough. I think that it’s a good time. He bounced after performing for the DOC in New York City. And it was a momentous, magical occasion.

In a post on Instagram he says basically I’m done wrapping because it’s over. He says it’s not even funny anymore. Furthermore, unlike other rappers, he says this is his last post on Instagram! That means he won’t even be participating in the foolishness of the Internet.

The crazy thing is he just did a joint project with Capone of CNN. Remember, these dudes had beef beef back in the day when only Mobb Deep and CNN was replying to the West Coast.

He probably won’t turn into a podcaster. What is he going to do?

Anyway, I think it’s cool but at the same time I’m a little sad. I was just listening to the dog pound. True story.

This is the exact song I was listening to, just so you know I’m not lying.