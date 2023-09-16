Deion Sanders Reveals How Much Money Colorado Made After Buffalo’s Huskers Win

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Coach Prime know how to get them people to come up off their dimes!

Y’all better give Deion Sanders his theme music because he’s without a doubt delivering as promised for the University of Colorado’s NCAA football team.

For the non-believers out there, because DJ Khaled told me y’all are always waiting in the wings, here’s concrete proof the “Sanders Effect” is hard at work. Last year CU’s Buffaloes ended the season with a wildly underwhelming 1-11 record. Since Sanders took over the squad, they are already 2-0—pinning L’s on major AP-ranked D1 programs, including Texas Christian University (TCU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Bro literally told y’all, “We comin.”

Now, Sanders has told Million Dollars Worth Of Game hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo the true magnitude of the effect his winning ways have on the entire state of Colorado. While remarking on a viral video of students lining up to purchase tickets to the game this weekend against their in-state rivals Colorado State, Sanders revealed the insane bag the team’s win over the Huskers brought in.

“They say the city made $18 million last weekend,” Sanders said, scoffing. Wallo also remarked that all of the hotels for the weekend throughout the city of Boulder where the school is located are booked out. To make the situation even funnier, the head coach of Colorado State University, a 0-1 team, threw shade at Sanders for wearing his hat and sunglasses during post-game media interviews.

Check out the full video below and stay tuned for this weekend, when I predict Coach Prime and the CU Buffs will drop five dimes on Colorado State’s headtop.