Demarco On Getting Bounty Killer & Beenie Man on a track!

Demarco is the first person to do it! He is the only artist in the world that’s been able to get both Bounty Killer and Beenie Man on a track.

Demarco continues to invest into his craft. Thus far, over twenty years have been spent erecting musical memories. One of the Jamaican singer’s notable accomplishments is getting Bounty Killer and Beenie man on a track. This is truly a demonstration of “Homage.”

In fact, he is the only person in the entire world to attain this achievement. Within an AllHipHop exclusive, “Mr I Love My Life” dishes on the unique experience. Indeed, he is truly thankful.

For example, merely describing the Melody creator as grateful is an understatement. “It feels great. Growing up as a kid, Beenie Man and Bounty were my top artists,” he contends. To add more context D then offers, “Bounty especially was my idol in music. Even when me and my cousin and I used to go to America in the summers, when I’m on the plane we’d have clashes.”

Furthermore, he claims, “I’d sing Bounty Killer songs, he’d sing Beenie Man songs. We’d go back and forth.” The Reggae superstar is completely void of an abrasive ego. He goes on and points out, “To grow up and see I’m creating music with these icons is a blessing.”

Of course, the Dancehall giant ensures to include “Homage” on his debut album. The diverse project is an amalgamation. It offers a smooth collection of what music has to offer. “It’s a fusion of reggaeton, dancehall, pop, alternative, everything,” so says D.

To sum it up, Demarco’s official debut album, Melody is now available. Stay tuned! He has more to come. Even an unreleased Rihanna track is on the horizon.