Did 2 Chainz Copy His Newest Song With Moneybagg Yo From A Local Memphis Rapper?

So we aren’t ones to pick sides on any one issue with songs and who did what first, but the internets in Memphis were buzzing last week after 2 Chainz released his newest single “Pop Music” ft BeatKing and Moneybagg Yo!

While the song is doing excellent on radio, Youtube and streaming services, a Memphis rapper named Kenny Kane has been lead to believe that his song “Dats Yo Potna” ft BeatKing was stolen by 2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo and producer BeatKing to make their song “Pop Music.”

According to Kenny Kane, fans have called, texted, and left hundreds of comments on his social media pages about the 2 Chainz song. They are claiming the chorus by BeatKing is the same on the two records and BeatKing is the producer on the beat and hook for both songs. You be the judge for yourself, maybe that’s just BeatKing’s sound.

We don’t know, but also if you are an old school Hip-Hop head you’ll remember that at one point in time there were two widely popular songs called, “Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team and “Whoot, There It Is” by 95 South.

At this point Tag Team’s version has been more successful. It has been featured in “Scoop There It Is” commercials for GEICO and various movies. Somehow this 2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo, BeatKing and Kenny Kane situation in Memphis seems to be reminiscent of that Florida fiasco but only time will tell.

For history’s sake “Whoot,There It Is” by Miami group 95 South came out a month before fellow Dade County group Tag Team dropped their song “Whoomp! (There It Is).”

2 Chainz – “Pop Music” ft. Moneybagg Yo, BeatKing

https://2chainz.lnk.to/PopMusic

Kenny Kane ft. BeatKing -“Dats Yo Potna”

https://ffm.to/datsyopatna

Hmmmmm…