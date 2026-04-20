Did Claressa Shields Just Confirm Something About Papoose?

Claressa Shields unloads on critics questioning her looks and her relationship to Papoose, turning a viral rant into a statement of her self-worth.

Claressa Shields is not holding her tongue.

In fact, calling her “ugly” and questioning her relationship has her in a full rant. The boxing champ turned social media into a boxing ring with critics who have been questioning everything from her looks to her love of all things Papoose.

If you have been paying attention, this did not come out of nowhere.

For months now, whispers have circulated about Shields and Pap, especially since he is still technically married to Remy Ma. continues to draw curiosity. She did what most do on social media – let loose. Shields’ visibility outside the ring has the champ defending her identity, but she is not on the ropes here.

In a fiery rant that is now making rounds, Shields let loose with a stream of cussing that felt like warning shot.

She said, “I have. I’ll whoop your ass syndrome. I have. I’ll beat a b#tch up syndrome. I’ll beat a ni##a ass syndrome. I have. I love my man syndrome. I have I wear what the f#ck I want to wear syndrome.” It only escalated from there as she dismantled the idea that strangers could define her worth.

She continued, “I make my own money. I’m successful. I mind my fu##ing business,” and then she flipped the script for those calling her unattractive.

“I know damn well that I’m not ugly,” she declared. And I agree. She’s definitely not ugly.

When she says “whatever Papoose says goes” got a lot of people talking. What do you make of that? I’m thinking they may have the most interesting dynamic in entertainment.

Claressa Shields lives by her own rules. She’s the Queen of the Ring. I am wonder what she intends to do in the ring? This other stuff is not so important to me.

Shutting down trolls is easy work.