Did Drake Foil DJ Khaled’s 14th Studio Album Rollout With Comment About This Child Actor?

Drake wants smoke with everyone at this point, it seems like.

Looks like DJ Khaled has found himself on the wrong end of Drake’s ever-growing list of Hip-Hop and other celebrity figures to be barred from his OVO empire.

On February 4 Khaled shared the seven-minute cinematic album trailer for his forthcoming album Aalam Of God. Directed by Eif Rivera, the action pack teaser included cameos from Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Ramos and Khaled himself, who appears to defy gravity by performing an insane acrobatic parkour-mirroring stunt. In a since deleted Instagram post he shared the following day, Khaled teased a number of appearances from notable artist, such as Rihanna and of course Drake.

“FYI…DRAKE’S BACK TO WORK,” Khaled wrote in all-caps in a portion of the lengthy caption featuring the album trailer. “SO AM I THIS THE ONE WITH THE [TWO] DRAKE’S.”

However, before long, Drake caught wind of the post, considering he was directly tagged by Khaled, and responded with a comment he has also since deleted which alluded to his desire to distance himself from the project.

”Must be Drake Bell,” Drake wrote in the comment in which he also tagged the child actor.

It also appears as though we may not be the one who is catching the wrath of a scorned Drake in real time. Following footage of his bullet hole riddled, smoke-emitting hoodie which he dawned in Perth during his first concert part of his trip in Australia, another viral clip of Drake appearing to on his former friend LeBron James has begun circulating. In the aforementioned clip, the Toronto MC can be heard changing the lyrics of his hit song “Nonstop” to include a jab at James as he raps, “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man.”

Adding fuel to the fire, it appears as though James himself may have directly responded to Drake with a jab of his own, after sharing a post to his Instagram story expressing his excitement for Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl on February 9.

”HE GONE KILL THAT [poop emoji]!!!! CAN’T WAIT *Bart Scott voice*,” James wrote in the story.

FYI… DRAKES BACK… pic.twitter.com/ufmzgMS2hR — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) February 4, 2025

Check out the post above to see the full cinematic trailer Khaled shared before Drake’s remark stole the spotlight.