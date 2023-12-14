Did Drake Take Camilla Cabello On Romantic Vacation To Turks & Caicos?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake might have a new boo.

Drake has seemingly moved on from his Rosalía crush and started pursuing chart-topping singer Camilla Cabello. Rumors they two are dating began to swirl this week amid what appeared to be Drizzy’s boys trip to Turks & Caicos. While The 6 God has been going viral for buying out the bar at local hotspots on the island, including Noah’s Ark Beach Club, he’s now trending for allegedly entertaining Cabello.

Among the clips and videos circulating on social media appear to show the pair getting cozy onboard a yacht, in addition to riding jetskis together. While it’s hard to confirm whether the rendezvous is on a romantic tip, Cabello appears to be the first women to pop up on the trip since a separate clip of Drake serenading a woman to his song “Feel No Ways” went viral last week.

What y’all think? Has Drake locked down another music industry “it girl” or are they keeping things casual and just kicking it? Check out some of the footage of Drake kicking it on the Caribbean island below.