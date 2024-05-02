Did Fat Joe’s Comments About Joel Embid Jinx New York Knicks?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joey Crack gonna have to atone for these comments!

Fat Joe might’ve given Joel Embid and the Philadelphia 76ers the ammunition they needed to snipe the New York Knicks off recently.

In game five of their first round playoff series, the 6ixers knocked the Knicks off 112 to 106 in an overtime thriller. While it’s obviously worth noting that burgeoning league superstar Tyrese Maxey dropped a 46-piece chicken nugget dinner on the Knicks, tying Michael Jordan’s playoff record for most points scored in Madison Square Garden during a playoff series, Embid was the x-factor in this one.

And it’s not because of the double figures he put up scoring wise or the triple double statline. Embid and the 6ixers likely caught fire due to Joey Crack’s inflammatory rhetoric about them. Well, mostly Embid himself.

“Let’s go Knickerbockers,” Fat Joe said in part in a video he took courtside before the game. “Let me tell you something, my fist stinks a little because Joel Embiid just walked by and gave me a dap. My sh#t smell a little, it smells dirty.”

Now, the idea that Embid even dapped up Fat Joe in the first place is kind of crazy, considering Fat Joe was talking smack about him last year and even vouched for Nikola Jokic over him as the top center in the league.

Check out the hilarious video above and revisit Fat Joe’s argument regarding Embid and Jokic below.