Did French Montana Get His Body Done Like Funk Flex?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
It looks like French Montana has done something that is becoming more popular in the male celebrity world. The word on the street is that he got a similar procedure to Funkmaster Flex, plastic surgery.
The streets is talking that French got his body done so that he is able to pose half-naked on a magazine cover. I kid, I kid! This may or may not be true, but this is what people are saying. I think it may be an appeal to the ladies but with him appearing on Hip-Hop magazine covers it certainly does not bode well for the man-part of the population. Why would he even care anyway? A woman is at the helm of the magazine that Frenchie is on so it’s all to the good.
I am not an expert on the matter, but those that seem to be more versed in this situation, having analyzed his body and say it is “work.” I mean, who cares!? These people are Hollywood, for goodness sake. They are not the streets anymore. I personally would rather we heard some really dope new French Montana music rather than be sitting here on another Hip-Hop site talking about whether or not he got plastic surgery. But this is the world that we live in and this is what we’re talking about.
The good side is that French is off drugs, liquor and now focused. I can’t be mad at that. Dude almost died!