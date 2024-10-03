Did GloRilla Subtweet Damian Lillard Following Awkward NBA Media Day Interview Clip?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bet you can’t watch Damian Lillard’s reaction to a reporter’s cheeky question about GloRilla in a viral clip from the NBA’s recent Media Day, and then tell us Big Glo didn’t just subtweet him!

Damian Lillard appeared to shoot down rumors and speculation about his relationship with GloRilla being anything but business-related in a brief but blunt clip circulating on social media.

During the NBA’s Media Day, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard appeared to be caught off guard when he asked a question about “TGIF” rapper GloRilla. More specifically, a rogue reporter brought up the fact that GloRilla had recently “shot her shot” at Lillard, asking if he was considering giving the rapper any attention in return.

“It’s 7PM Friday,” the reporter joked, acknowledging the humor of the situation

“I’m weak,” Damian Lillard responded. “That is hilarious.” Lillard quickly deflected the question, at first, before somewhat addressing the matter more directly.

“Nah, I ain’t — I keep my personal life personal and I’ll let it be that,” he said. “I respect her as an artist. We know each other.”

As Lillard continued, he attempted to kill off the conversation about he and Big Glo for good by affirming that “nothing” had blossomed between them.

“She’s an artist, I’m an artist, but as far as anything else, it ain’t nothing going on,” he said. “That’s what I can tell.”

Bro just asked dame about glorilla 💀



What the f### dawg lmaoooooo😭😭

pic.twitter.com/jzLfBZgHRz — 🦌💫 (@GiannisWorld) September 30, 2024

Though one would think the fact that Lillard took the modest and respectful route and didn’t speak about GloRilla in any way other than professionally is commendable, it seems like maybe the Memphis rapper took offense to his answer. In a tweet she shared just days after Lillard’s response to the question went viral, Big Glo seemingly sent a subliminal shot at Dame time.

“I seen yo whole roster & ion think nunna dem hoes can fwm,” GloRilla wrote in the tweet.

Though it can’t be confirmed whether or not the tweet was meant for, or even sent for Lillard, reading between the lines makes it hard to give this one the benefit of the doubt. None of her lyrics directly reflect the tweet and it’s almost like she was taking a jab at Lillard’s career as a professional athlete by referencing a “roster” in the message. Can’t forget to mention that Kay’La Lillard, the estranged wife of Lillard, decided to take a jab at GloRilla for her DUI situation back in April, after Big Glo publicly thirsted over him in February.

I seen yo whole roster & ion think nunna dem hoes can fwm😬 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) October 2, 2024

Check out the interview clip above.