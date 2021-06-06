Did Jay-Z Kick Mariah Off The Roc? Or Did She Leave?

According to sources, Jay-Z and Mariah Carey had a huge blowout fight and now the songbird is no longer associated with Roc Nation!

The rumor mill is churning as reports about Pop and R&B diva Mariah Carey terminating her management deal with billionaire rapper Jay-Z.

The five-to-seven octave soprano signed with Roc Nation management in 2017, but has since left after getting into a public argument with the “Big Pimpin’” rapper — in front of his staff.

Simon Boyle reports in his column on the gossip site, the details of what happened. He says that a source told him that “Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation.”

This source further revealed that the singer, who can boast that she is the first artist in the world to have a #1 hit record in four different decades, “will formally depart in the next few weeks.”

When asked what is next from the singer, this unnamed source says, “Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps. There is a heavily R&B- influenced album being finalized at the moment and she is planning a world tour for next year, so she isn’t letting this stand in her way.”

In fact, Mariah Carey has a new single out on Friday, June 11 called “Somewhat Loved” produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. While no official word has been released, her name has been removed from the company’s roster and cannot be found on social media or corporate websites connected to Roc Nation.