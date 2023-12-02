Did Lil Durk Fans Hack Spotify Accounts & Rack Up Thousands Of Minutes?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s really Only The Family for this particular Spotify user.

Lil Durk must have some of the most committed fans out of any artist in the industry—either that or something fishy is going on.

As we all know, with the end of the year comes Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay for both artists and streaming service users to review their listening and streaming habits throughout the calendar year. There are often many surprises embedded within the year-end roundups, rather they manifest in the form of the top artist a fan listened to or most streamed song for any given artist.

For one unlucky Spotify user, she was gifted the ultimate surprise of an all-out takeover of her account by an unidentified, and clearly devout follower of Durkio’s Only The Family (OTF) imprint. According to the female user, who described her listening patterns to include mostly Taylor Swift, “cute granola stuff” with a “sprinkle” of SZA in the mix every now and then (and is also a terrible actress, by the way), an unknown hacker took control of her account and streamed so much Lil Durk that her entire top artists, top songs and top albums categories were completely occupied by the OTF lyricist.

“Whoever hacked into my Spotify account and listened to Lil Durk for 21,000 hours this year, I hope you rot,” the woman said in the hysterical video. In case you were wondering, her top song streamed this year was Durkio and J. Cole’s Almost Healed anthem “All My Life.”

Check out the clip below to get the full story.