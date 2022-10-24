Did Lil Wayne Turn Big Latto Down Over Sample?

Lil Wayne has reportedly denied Latto the opportunity to sample his 2008 hit “Lollipop.” But why?

There is an interesting war going on. It is a very subtle one, that is very interesting to me. So, lets get right to it. I am hearing that Lil Wayne has turned Latto down over her request to sample his 2008 hit “Lollipop.” First of all, it is hard to believe that song is almost 15 years old! Secondly, it seems like Hip-Hop is now cannibalizing itself now with the samples. Clearly, if you are 21 and younger, this song is probably not all that known to you. However, Latto knows.

So, there’s the “why?” in this situation. I think it is pretty evident. That situation with Nicki Minaj has come around to bit Latto in the butt. I cannot see Lil Tunechi having an issue making more moolah and getting more publishing from a hot young rapper. Right?! So, that’s what I think about this rumor. I think Wayne is showing supreme solidarity to his queen.

Anyway, all parties are going to be OK in this situation, but I definitely feel like they should work it out. Not that I am a fan of this sort of sampling, because I am not. Nevertheless, the older generation – the one or two before Wayne – gave up the samples. Wayne should pave it forward!

Here’s the original…