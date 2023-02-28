Did Nas & Kelis’s Kid Nearly Die In A Snowstorm?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

As Kelis and her kids drove through the blizzard, the state’s first since 1989, her plans to snowboard at Big Bear were thwarted when her truck got stuck in the snow.

The United States was slammed with severe weather over the weekend. Snow, ice and cold temperatures even hit parts of Los Angeles, unprecedented conditions for The Golden State. It was so bad, in fact, Kelis and her children apparently almost didn’t live to see another day. As they drove through the blizzard, the state’s first since 1989, Kelis’s plans to snowboard at Big Bear were thwarted when her truck got stuck in the snow. In an Instagram video she shared on Sunday (February 26), you can see her vehicle hanging off what looks like a cliff.

“Praise God the tow truck actually made it,” she said. “We’ve been outside for awhile. I’m wearing layers to keep warm … ridiculous … rescue fashion. I’ve got my light on, thank God, because it’s pitch black out here. Silver boots [for] a little reflective action. Things could be worse.”

She explained in the caption, “My plan was to take the kids to the snow, but we almost fell off a cliff! So make the best of what ya got n always be prepared lol #bigbear #blizzard #snowstorm #rescue #fashion #grateful”

Kelis didn’t confirm which one of her three children were in the car. But her son Knight, who she shares with Nas, is 13 and is more than likely the only one willing to hit the slopes. Shepard, her son with the late Mike Mora, is seven while her youngest, a girl, is two.

As Kelis said, it could’ve been worse. At least she’s standing. Someone crushed the slopes at Arapahoe Basin in Colorado on Saturday (February 25) only to slip and fall on the ice in front of their house. Now they can’t walk. Go figure.